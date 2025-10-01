Piyush Goyal Hails CM As A Progressive Leader

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to technology-driven governance, progressive approach and leadership received accolades at the 30th CII Partnership Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal praised Naidu at the summit, highlighting the CM’s progressive approach, his commitment to technology-driven governance, and leadership qualities in hosting the summit for the seventh time.

Goyal praised Naidu for the pioneering initiatives like Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, Amaravati development, and the launch of smart industrial cities in Andhra Pradesh. He said, “Chandrababu Naidu truly believes in high technology-driven administration and governance. He introduced several technology-driven initiatives in government processes.”

“Naidu is working to create one of the most modern, contemporary new capital city in Amaravati. And this is the only state where three new industrial plug-and-play smart cities are coming up—at Krishnapatnam, Orvakal and Kopparti,” Goyal added.