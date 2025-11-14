Piyush Goyal Announces Andhra Mandapam, Praises CM Naidu’s Growth Vision

Visakhapatnam: Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, addressing the CII Partnership Summit on Thursday, praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for Andhra Pradesh’s development and announced that the Centre is willing to construct an Andhra Mandapam, modelled on Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, to host major trade shows, exhibitions, and conferences in the state.

Commenting on the Bihar election results, Goyal said the outcome reflected the people’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the voters for supporting the NDA.

Goyal said every child born in Andhra Pradesh is “fortunate” because the state is led by a chief minister focused on securing their future. Describing Visakhapatnam as a global trade gateway known for steel production, ports, and aquaculture, he said Andhra Pradesh would be strengthened both technically and economically through the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047. India, he added, is set to become a prosperous and technologically advanced nation by 2047.

The minister said India’s digital payment systems are now being adopted by several countries, and highlighted the growth of semiconductor manufacturing, with investments worth $30 billion. He recalled ISRO’s achievement of launching 104 satellites in a single mission, describing it as proof of technology becoming more accessible to citizens. He also referred to India’s target of producing 500 GW of green energy.

Goyal highlighted the contribution of Indian engineers and professionals across the world and invoked the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, noting India’s supply of vaccines to 110 countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said India’s trade ties are being strengthened through a new wave of free trade agreements, supported by digital transformation and GST reforms.

Despite global economic uncertainties, he said, India continues to attract strong foreign direct investment. He urged transparent trade practices and commended the innovations and investments emerging from CII platforms, describing them as vital to India’s growth story.