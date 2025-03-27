Pithapuram: Work reviews should be conducted every week, DCM Kalyan asks officials

Vijayawada:Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to complete the development works undertaken in the Pithapuram constituency within the specified time frame and be proactive in creating necessary infrastructure for the region.

The DCM held a review of the works and projects of his constituency on Friday.



He said, “Progress reports should be prepared on the implementation of road works and employment guarantee programmes taken up with funds from the Panchayat Raj and rural development department.”



PK said attention should be focused on drinking water supply in the villages across the constituency, Pithapuram municipality and the Gollaprolu Nagar Panchayats. “There should be no interruption in the water supply during this summer,” he said, and ruled that inspections should be carried out near the summer storage tanks.



He said, “We are providing funds through various schemes for the development of the constituency. It is the responsibility of the officials to utilize them effectively for the benefit of the people. I will review these works every week.”



Officials, he said, should closely monitor the progress at the field level. “We would form special teams to review the quality of the works. A special system will be in place to resolve as soon as possible the issues that come to the notice of my office.”



The DCM said, “As soon as we came to know about the problem of power outage, we took up the work for a new substation with a capacity of 5MVA near TIDCO houses at a cost of `3 crore. We have already reviewed the drinking water problems in the town with the municipal department vis-à-vis the Amrit 2.0 scheme. We were able to provide a permanent solution to the traffic problem at the Pithapuram-Uppada railway gate, for which a sum of 59.7 crore has been sanctioned.”



He explained, “We have taken up 444 road works with a cost of ` 40.2 crore under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, sanctioned 431 Gokulas in Pithapuram and upgraded the government hospital in Pithapuram from CHC to the level of an area hospital by releasing `38.32 crore. The alliance government is paying special attention to each constituency.”



Pawan Kalyan discussed with the officers the issues related to law and order. Citing media reports on the policing issues in the constituency, he asked senior officials to take an intelligence report on the situation in four police stations.



He said policing is getting weakened due to the actions of corrupt officers. Such matters would be brought to the notice of the DGP.