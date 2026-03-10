Pithapuram Woman Seeks Government Help to Return from Kuwait

Kakinada: A woman from Pithapuram in Kakinada district has appealed to the state government to help her return from Kuwait amid tensions in the West Asia region.

Dake Kumari released a video on social media appealing to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and human resources minister Nara Lokesh to help repatriate her. She said her children in Pithapuram were anxious about her safety.

Kumari had travelled to Kuwait four months ago in search of employment. She said the current situation has caused fear among workers as explosions were reportedly heard near their residences for the past few days.

Her husband, Dake Dasu, is a daily wage labourer and the couple has two sons and a daughter.

Konaseema Centre for Migration coordinator G. Ramesh said the Union ministry of external affairs has set up a control room in view of the situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. It can be contacted between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

He said people facing difficulties abroad or their relatives can contact the toll-free number 1800118797 or approach the Indian embassies concerned.

He added that PARTS is ready to assist affected people and their relatives can contact helpline numbers 8632340678 and 8500027678. Kumari’s family members can also contact the Indian Embassy in Kuwait at 96565501946.