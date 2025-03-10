Pithapuram will remain Pawan Kalyan’s citadel, asserts Nadendla

KAKINADA: Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar on Monday asserted that the Pithapuram assembly constituency will remain a citadel of Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president K. Pawan Kalyan “who will contest from the seat again and again.”

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Manohar refuted speculations that former MLA Pendem Dorababu has joined the Jana Sena to politically check TDP leader S.V.S.N. Varma.“Where is the need for Jana Sena to check Varma when Pithapuram is already the bastion of Pawan Kalyan,” the minister countered. He maintained that Varma being denied the MLC ticket is an internal matter of the Telugu Desam Party.Providing details of the Jana Sena Party Foundation Day celebrations on March 14, Manohar disclosed that they are expecting 8–10 lakh people from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other places for the event being organised near the national highway at Chitrada village.He made it clear that after the meeting ends, Jana Sena workers will take up the responsibility of cleaning the trash at the venue. For the purpose, a committee headed by Kakinada Lok Sabha member T. Udaya Srinivas has been formed.The minister said Jana Sena leaders will speak about the welfare programmes taken up by the alliance government, while Pawan Kalyan will announce the party’s future plans of action and direct party leaders and cadres to act accordingly.Manohar said their party will provide an opportunity to push-cart vendors to develop their business at the meeting venue.He disclosed that 75 CCTV cameras are being installed at the meeting venue to keep strict vigil under the supervision of the police department.