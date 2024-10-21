Pithapuram to become an ideal constituency: Collector

Kakinada: Kakinada district collector S. Shan Mohan announced that Pithapuram constituency is set to become one of the state’s ideal constituencies in terms of development. He emphasized that progress is being made in a phased and issue-based manner. A reverse osmosis (RO) plant has been established at R.R.B.H.R. Government Junior College in Pithapuram, providing safe drinking water for students. The longstanding issue of the dumping yard in Gollaprolu has been resolved, with garbage now being segregated on 0.25 acres of a 1.25-acre site. This initiative has cleared the main road near the Government Hospital and the graveyard, improving access for passersby, while plans are underway to beautify these areas with greenery.





Additionally, civil assistant surgeons, a medical officer, three staff nurses, and two duty attendants have been appointed to Pithapuram Government Hospital, and an X-ray unit has been reinstated as per instructions from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. A new pipeline has been laid to the Upper Primary School in Gollaprolu, providing drinking water to 449 students. Sports kits have been distributed to 32 schools, with two kits per school. An electric pole posing a danger to students has been removed, and two computers worth Rs. 1.1 lakhs have been provided to the Women’s Junior College in Pithapuram. Power facilities have also been established at the Zilla Parishad High School in Nagulapalli and a geyser has been installed at the Primary Health Centre in U. Kothapalli.



