Pithapuram to Be Spiritual Tourism Hub

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has called for swift development of Pithapuram constituency as a spiritual tourism centre.

During a review meeting he held with the endowments department and other officials here on Friday, he announced the sanction of Rs 20 crore for the renovation and uplift of 19 temples in the region from the common good fund.

“Temples stand as symbols of Sanatana Dharma. Preserving or protecting them is not just the responsibility of officials but also of the public. Active participation from devotees is vital for ensuring their development and safety,” the Deputy CM remarked.

Addressing officials drawn also from the Pithapuram area development authority, Pawan said the town that was home to the famed Sri Puruhutika Ammavaru, Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy, and Sripada Srivallabha temples held high potential for spiritual tourism.

The government, he said, “is committed to restoring the grandeur of ancient temples that had fallen into disrepair.”

Out of the sanctioned funds, Rs 6 crore would go to the Sri Puruhutika Ammavaru and Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temples.

The government also plans to take up temple renovation works under matching grant provisions. Endowments minister, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, has agreed to bring four more temples under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme.

The Deputy CM reviewed the facilities arranged for devotees during the ongoing Karthika Masam and asked officials to make proper arrangements for the final Monday and concluding day of the festive month, when crowds could swell.

Ensure hassle-free darshan and pujas for women devotees and adequate security and crowd management arrangements around the temples should be assured, he told the officials.

Pawan said, “As part of the broader plan to transform Pithapuram into a model region, several developmental projects have already been initiated. The focus now is on temple infrastructure and promoting temple tourism. Detailed project reports are being prepared for comprehensive development of the major temples.”

Under the approved plans, Rs 6 crore would be spent on constructing the Pinda Pradana and Annadana Mandapams and repairing temple tanks (koneru) at the Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple. Similarly, Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for Sripada Srivallabha Swamy temple development, while a DPR is being prepared for the Sri Puruhutika Ammavaru temple, one of the 18 renowned Shakti Peethas in India.

For other approved projects under the CGF, Rs 60 lakh has been allotted for the Sri Seetharamanjaneya Ashram in Pithapuram, Rs 65 lakh for Sri Jai Ganesh Swamy temple, and Rs 70 lakh for the Sri Venkateswara temple at Chitrada.

The authorities have also agreed to develop dilapidated temples such as the Sri Nakkulamma temple, the Sri Ramalayam at Navakhandravad, the Sri Sirithalli temple at Gollaprolu and the Sri Markandeya-Bhadravati Bhavanarushi Swamy temple at Tatiparthi, under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme.