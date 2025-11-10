Pithapuram: Harathi Mishap Sparks Fire in Temple Hundi

Kakinada: A minor fire broke out in the hundi of the Sripada Srivallabha Mahasamsthanam temple at Pithapuram after a woman devotee accidentally dropped a camphor harathi into it on Saturday.

According to temple officials, the woman was pushed from behind by other devotees while offering harathi, causing the burning camphor plate to fall into the hundi. Smoke was soon noticed by the staff, who immediately poured water and extinguished the fire, preventing further damage.

Some currency notes inside the hundi were burnt, while several others were soaked due to the water. Temple authorities removed the wet cash, wiped and dried it within the premises.

CCTV footage was examined, and officials identified the devotee involved. They are considering recovering the burnt currency amount from her.