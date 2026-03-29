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Pithapuram ex-MLA Varma Ready To Contest From Any Seat

Andhra Pradesh
29 March 2026 11:23 PM IST

Varma described Naidu as a visionary leader and said he would abide by his leadership.

Pithapuram ex-MLA Varma Ready To Contest From Any Seat
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Speaking at the Telugu Desam Party’s foundation day celebrations in Pithapuram, Varma said he would continue to serve the people irrespective of holding any post. (Image: X)

Kakinada: Former Pithapuram MLA S.V.S.N. Varma on Sunday said he was ready to contest from any constituency in the state if directed by Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at the Telugu Desam Party’s foundation day celebrations in Pithapuram, Varma said he would continue to serve the people irrespective of holding any post. He described Naidu as a visionary leader and said he would abide by his leadership.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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