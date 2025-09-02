 Top
Pithapuram Developed with Rs.400 Crore in One Year: Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh
Vadrevu Srinivas
2 Sept 2025 12:49 AM IST

Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the cadres should know that alliance is the strength of the party and they should bring government schemes to the notice of the people. We as alliance parties should work jointly.”

Pawan Kalyan said, “I have discussed with the CM the need to develop the beach road from Uppada to Kakinada for undertaking commercial activities there. He has responded positively to the proposal. (Image: X)

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan who represents Pithapuram as its MLA, has said development works of Rs.400 crore were taken up in the constituency for the past one year.

“Every problem is being sorted out. A project has been sanctioned to check sea erosion in the Uppada coast,” the deputy CM said at a meeting of Jana Sena leaders and activists here on Sunday night. Cadres from 52 grama panchayats, nagara panchayat and a municipality attended the meeting.

Kalyan made it clear that the cadres should know that alliance is the strength of the party and they should bring government schemes to the notice of the people. We as alliance parties should work jointly.”

He said, “I have discussed with the CM the need to develop the beach road from Uppada to Kakinada for undertaking commercial activities there. He has responded positively to the proposal."

The party would select five leaders in each village and they would take up village issues, solve them, and strive for its development. “Constituency review would be held once every two months,” he said and asked Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas, P Hari Prasad, Tummala Babu, Pendem Dorababu and Marreedu Srinivas to submit a report on the constituency’s development.

