Pipeline Works Underway to Save 400 Acres in Manubolu

Tirupati: Pipeline works are being taken up on a war footing to prevent crop losses in more than 400 acres affected by water scarcity in Kagitalapuru and Jatlakonduru villages of Manubolu mandal in Nellore district.

Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, who inspected the ongoing works and the Pottella Kalava check dam on Friday, said water was being drawn through a pipeline from the check dam to supply fields and a local tank to stabilise irrigation. The project involves pumping water using 10 HP and 7.5 HP motors and conveying it to the tank to save crops in the ayacut.

He said the check dam constructed across Pottella Kalava during 2014–19 was now benefiting farmers by supporting irrigation in several villages, covering nearly 2,000 acres of paddy cultivation, besides aiding aquaculture.

The MLA said measures were being taken to prioritise irrigation needs under the NDA administration. He also said steps were taken to restore canal systems to ensure uninterrupted water supply to farmers.

Referring to crop damage caused by recent cyclones, Somireddy said affected farmers were provided seeds at 80 per cent subsidy following discussions with minister K. Atchannaidu. He added that adequate stocks of urea had been ensured to avoid shortages.