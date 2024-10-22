Pinepe Viswaroop’s Son Srikanth Held

Kakinada: Ayinavilli police in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District have taken former minister Pinepe Viswaroop’s son, Srikanth, into custody in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He was subsequently presented before a local magistrate and is now being transported on a transit warrant. Sources indicate that Srikanth is a suspect in the murder of Janupalli Durga Prasad, a Dalit youth and village volunteer, who was killed on June 10, 2022. Kothapeta DSP Govinda Rao mentioned that the police may return to the district on Tuesday as the investigation continues.

In response to his son’s arrest, former Minister Viswaroop condemned the action, asserting that Srikanth had no connection to the murder, as the deceased was close to their family. He expressed confidence that the law would vindicate his son, who he believes is innocent.

Viswaroop alleged that Labour Minister Vasamsetty Subhash played a role in his son's arrest, suggesting it was linked to recent arson incidents in Konaseema District following the renaming of the district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during YSRC rule.



Minister Subhash dismissed Viswaroop's claims, stating to the media in Konaseema on Monday night that the law would take its course and that he was not involved in the arrest. He noted that the case had been closed during the YSRC regime. Subhash further claimed that Durga Prasad’s wife approached him later, alleging that Viswaroop had promised her two acres of land to avoid lodging a complaint, which he did not fulfill. He emphasized that he had taken her concerns to the DGP and IG, reiterating that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had advised alliance leaders against retaliatory actions against YSRC leaders. Subhash clarified that he had no involvement in the Konaseema arson case, despite being previously implicated by the YSRC government.