Pilot Project Launched for Combating Malnutrition in Tribal Regions

Visakhapatnam: A pilot project has been launched to address malnutrition among pregnant women, lactating mothers, and young children in tribal areas. Tribal welfare and women and child welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani, participated in the distribution of milk powder to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children aged 7 months to 3 years in these regions.

Sandhya Rani announced that the initiative will be implemented as a pilot project in several tribal locations, including Salur, Pachipenta, Rampachodavaram, and Ananthagiri. If successful, it will be expanded to other areas within the agency.

The minister emphasised that the programme aims to prevent malnutrition and promote the health of mothers and children. During the event, she stated, “Our government’s goal is for every tribal mother and child to be healthy.”