Pilot Phase Of Universal Health Screening launched In Kuppam

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has launched the Universal Health Screening programme aimed at mapping the state’s disease burden and developing targeted health interventions under its Arogya Andhra vision.

The pilot phase of the initiative was inaugurated in Kuppam constituency on Wednesday, marking the first step towards a state-wide rollout. The project covers 93 villages and aims to conduct comprehensive medical screenings for nearly 90,000 residents in the constituency.

Officials said the screenings would include 49 tests focusing on non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, liver and kidney disorders and cardiovascular conditions. The collected data would be used to develop a detailed health profile of the population, enabling the government to plan preventive and curative measures more effectively.

To support the pilot phase, Bavya Health Services has established three diagnostic hubs in Kuppam equipped with advanced laboratory infrastructure, including fully-automatic biochemistry, haematology, and electrolyte analysers. These hubs will process up to 2,000 samples a day, conducting confirmatory tests such as complete blood picture, liver function test, kidney function test and blood glucose test.

The 45-day phase would see teams visiting each village daily to collect about 50 samples, to be transported under a cold-chain protocol to ensure accuracy and reliability. District officials, along with members of the Kuppam area development authority, ASHA and ANM workers are mobilising community participation to ensure smooth implementation.

Officials described the project as the first-of-its-kind in the country, integrating mass health screening with data-driven analysis and community engagement. The Kuppam pilot is recommended to be a model for the state-wide rollout of the universal health screening programme.

KADA project director Vikas Narmat, MLC Kancharla Srikanth, APSRTC vice chairman PS Muniratnam and Palamaner Kuppam Madanapalle urban development authority chairman Suresh Babu attended the launch event.