Pilgrims Escape Landslide On Nallamala Ghat Road; Darshan Temporarily Halted

Nellore: A major mishap was averted on Friday after a landslide struck the Nallamala Ghat Road near Lachamma Vanam in Racharla mandal of Prakasam district.

Following two days of heavy rainfall, a portion of the hillside gave way, sending huge boulders and debris crashing onto the ghat road. At the time, several devotees were on their way to the Sri Nemaligundla Rangaswami temple in JP Cheruvu village. Witnesses said they suddenly noticed rocks rolling down the slope and scattered in panic, narrowly escaping harm.

Thanks to their quick reaction, the devotees avoided injury, though the sudden landslide created chaos on the route.

Temple authorities suspended darshan of the deity from 12 noon onwards and safely escorted the remaining pilgrims out. Officials stated darshan would resume only after ensuring the safety of the road and temple surroundings.

Authorities have urged devotees to exercise caution while travelling in the area, especially in view of continuing heavy rains.