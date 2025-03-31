Pidakala Samaram Celebrated in Kairuppala with Devotion

Kurnool: The Pidakala Samaram, an age-old tradition, was held in Kairuppala, Aspari mandal, Kurnool district, on Monday amid grand celebrations and joyous participation. Devotees of Sri Veerabhadra Swamy and Kalika Mata divided into two groups and engaged in a symbolic battle using cow dung cakes. A large crowd, including visitors from Karnataka and Telangana, gathered to witness the unique event.

According to local tradition, the Pidakala Samaram commemorates the celestial love story of Veerabhadra Swamy and Kalika Devi. As per folklore, Kalika Devi fell in love with Veerabhadra Swamy, who was on a pilgrimage. However, when Veerabhadra delayed fulfilling his promise to marry her, Kalika Devi’s community, in a display of anger, engaged in a confrontation with Veerabhadra's followers. The elders intervened, resolving the dispute and officiating their union, leading to the practice of this ritualistic battle, which has since become an annual tradition in Kairuppala.

The villagers of Puppaladoddi, Chennampalli, Alarudinne, Vengalayadoddi, Karumanchi, and Kalapari prepare for this event a month in advance, crafting dung cakes as offerings to Sri Veerabhadra Swamy in gratitude for fulfilled wishes. On the day after Ugadi, these offerings are presented before the deity, and the ritual battle commences. Participants, divided into two groups, throw the cakes at each other in a symbolic re-enactment of the historic event. To minimise injuries, devotees cover themselves with cloth masks. The battle lasts for about half an hour, and those injured apply Swamy’s kumkuma as a healing remedy before returning home.

An important aspect of the tradition involves the Pedda Reddy clansmen from Karumanchi village. One of their members, adorned with a crown and wielding a sword, arrives at Kairuppala on horseback with his followers. After performing special pujas at the Veerabhadra Swamy temple, they proceed toward Karumanchi, marking the beginning of the Pidakala Samaram. Police arranged special security to prevent any emotional clashes and ensured the injured were immediately shifted to hospitals.