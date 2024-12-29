Physical fitness tests to fill constable posts from today till Jan 9

Kakinada: Physical fitness tests will be conducted for recruitment of constables at the Eluru District Police Armed Reserve Parade Grounds from December 30 to January 9. Special arrangements have been made for female candidates on January 3 and 4-2025.

Announcing this, West Godavari SP Pratap Shiva Kishore has said these are as part of the recruitment process by the state government-level recruitment board.

Some 4976 candidates including 979 women and 3997 men passed the physical fitness test out of those who have qualified in the written examination.

The SP convened a meeting at Eluru on Sunday with his officers on the execution of systematic and efficient execution of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as part of the recruitment process.



Board. The SP advised the officers to maintain proper queues for candidates entering the grounds and treat them with respect and patience. "All personnel involved in the recruitment process must report to the ground ahead at the scheduled time every day."

He highlighted the use of advanced technology and CCT surveillance to ensure transparency during the physical fitness tests.

Kishore said candidates should bring tall the original certificates as mentioned in the notification. A failure to bring the required documents will result in disqualification from the tests.

Along with the original certificates, candidates must also submit one set of attested photocopies. They should report at the specified time. Latecomers will not be allowed entry into the ground. Only the candidates will be allowed entry.

The SP advised the candidates not to believe in promises from middlemen about placements. “If there are such instances, please report the matter to the police. Strict action would be taken against them. Inform us by phone on 9550351100.”



