Physical Fitness Key to Stress Relief, Says Education Secretary

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh School Education Secretary Kona Shashidhar emphasised the importance of physical exercise for maintaining health and managing work-related stress as he inaugurated the LEAP Cricket Tournament 2025 on Thursday.

The five-day tournament, organised by the School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha exclusively for non-teaching staff, kicked off at the Doctors Cricket Ground in Mangalagiri, Guntur District, with 16 teams from across the state participating.

"Physical exercise is essential for everyone to stay healthy and to relieve stress caused by work and family responsibilities," Shashidhar said during the inauguration ceremony, where he received a guard of honour from all participating teams and distributed cricket kits to players.

The secretary lauded the contributions of non-teaching staff in implementing major state government initiatives, including the Mega DSC recruitment drive and recent transfers and promotions.

He noted that the tournament was designed to provide mental rejuvenation and encouraged participants to embrace the games with a positive, sporting spirit.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh extended congratulations to all staff members and players participating in the tournament.

In the opening match, Samagra Sharks faced off against East Godavari Titans as enthusiastic staff members watched from the sidelines.

The 16 competing teams represent various districts and departments, including CSE Warriors, DGE Indians, Srikakulam Sunrisers, Vizianagaram Kings, Visakhapatnam Gladiators, Krishna Royals, Guntur Tigers, Prakasam Lions, Nellore Knight Riders, Kadapa Super Kings, Chittoor Cheetahs, and Kurnool Super Giants, among others.