Pharma Student Stabbed to Death in Nellore

Nellore: A Pharmacy graduate was stabbed to death by her friend at the Current Office Center in Nellore city on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused had called the girl to his room under the pretext of talking and then attacked her with a knife. Following the incident, he surrendered himself at the local police station.

The police have registered a case and taken up investigation. Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased demanded stringent punishment for the accused.