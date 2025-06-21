Pets Turning Prominent In Photoshoots As Beloved Family Members

VISAKHAPATNAM: Relationships between humans and their pets have undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years. Dogs, in particular, have evolved from simple companions to beloved family members, occupying the same emotional space as children in many households.

This shift is especially pronounced among elderly individuals and newly married couples. They often treat their four-legged companions with emotions typically reserved for human offspring.

Their associated expenses have skyrocketed accordingly. Today's pets enjoy amenities that mirror those of their human counterparts, like fashionable clothing, premium food options, vacation getaways, salon treatments and photography sessions.

Professional pet photography has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets.

Ram Kiran, co-founder of a photography studio, shared insights into this trend during an interview with Deccan Chronicle, highlighting the unique challenges photographers face when working with animal subjects.

According to him, pets generally fall into two distinct categories during photography sessions. Trained pets present fewer challenges, as they respond to commands and maintain focus throughout shoots.

However, untrained pets behave much like young children. They can be cranky, unpredictable and rarely follow directions, making the photographer's job considerably more demanding.

To overcome this, Kiran uses treats like Pedigree, bones and toys as incentives. Yet, there are frequent occasions when pets move out of the frame, miss crucial moments, or go out of focus. This requires photographers to remain flexible and, importantly, patient throughout each session.

Bhargav, another experienced pet photographer, emphasised on patience; “Untrained pets won't listen. You have to wait to click that proper moment." And this moment is rare. He reveals that out of 500–600 pictures, only five to six of them meet professional standards.

Pet owner Kavita, who brought her Shih Tzu named Brownie for a professional photoshoot, said "Brownie is more like a child to me. If I have babies, I will make them ready for photoshoots and take care of them. In the same way, I am doing it for Brownie because it is no less than a child for me."

Generally, the price for an hours’ pet photography session is between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000, though session duration varies based on the animal's cooperation level. Some shoots conclude within 30 minutes, while others extend beyond three hours.

Apart from photography, professional pet grooming services have also seen substantial growth. Pet grooming packages range from ₹2,500 to ₹4,000, depending on the products and services. Specific treatments like zero cuts cost ₹1,500 and baths ₹800. There are mobile grooming vans that provide home services for pets, bringing another tier of convenience into the market.