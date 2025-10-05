Pet Show Adds Charm to Vizianagaram Sirimanu Utsavam

Visakhapatnam: Adding to the heart-warming atmosphere at the Vizianagaram Sirimanu Utsavam, the district’s Animal Husbandry department organised a delightful pet show at the Ayodhya Ground on Sunday, drawing together a community of animal lovers and families.

Organised under the guidance of the department’s district joint director Dr. K. Murali Krishna, the event showcased over 190 dogs of 35 different breeds, along with a charming variety of foreign birds, lovebirds, rabbits and rare Punganur cows.

Pet owners beamed with pride as they presented their companions, with children enjoying the show. “This year’s event witnessed increased participation, all thanks to the ease of online registration through Google Forms,” Dr. Murali Krishna explained.

The toy breeds included Pomeranians, Chihuahuas, Shih Tzus, Pekingese, Poodles, Yorkshire Terriers, Maltese, and Papillons. Larger breeds brought their own charm, with majestic German Shepherds, friendly Labrador Retrievers, loyal Golden Retrievers, robust Rottweilers, and noble Doberman Pinschers.

The event featured an awareness drive, providing attendees with valuable insights into how revised GST rules have impacted the pricing for animal products.

Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Gajapathiraju graced the occasion. She appreciated the organisers for bringing the pet community together.

Judges, including Dr. M. Chandrasekhar, Dr. Sridhar, and Dr. Ravikumar from Visakhapatnam, joined fellow deputies like Dr. G. Mahalakshmi, Dr. K. V. Ramana and support staff, adjudged the winners and runners up of the various groups.

Pet owners from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam participated in the show, showcasing the beautiful bond between humans and animals.