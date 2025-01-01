Perni Nani's wife served notice by police in ration rice missing case

Hyderabad: Police have issued notices to Perni Nani's wife, Jayasudha, in connection with the missing ration rice case. As part of the investigation, she has been instructed to appear at the R Peta Police Station at 2 pm.

Jayasudha had previously obtained anticipatory bail in this case. However, when police visited Nani's residence on Tuesday night, they found no one present. Consequently, the police pasted the notice on the door of the residence.



