Perni Nani Booked for Intimidating Police in Machilipatnam Station

A case has been registered against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) for allegedly intimidating and obstructing a police officer from performing his duties at the Machilipatnam police station on Friday.

According to police sources, Perni Nani, along with his associates, reached the station where Mekala Venkata Sudhakar Babu alias Subbanna had been summoned in connection with a case registered under Sections 61(2), 132, 126(2), 189(2), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for taking part in an unauthorized protest held in Machilipatnam on September 20.

Krishna District SP said that Subbanna was brought in for interrogation after failing to respond to repeated summons under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). “Despite being served notices, Subbanna did not appear before the police and even encouraged others to avoid cooperating with the investigation by sending messages on WhatsApp,” the SP stated.

Around 1:30 pm on Friday, Perni Nani, accompanied by around 20 supporters, allegedly stormed into the SHO’s chamber and argued with Circle Inspector R. Pet Yesu Babu, demanding Subbanna’s release and threatening dire consequences if he was not released.

The SP strongly condemned the incident and urged both the police personnel and the public to act responsibly and uphold the law.