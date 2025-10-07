Permission Granted to Jagan to Reach Anakapalle By Helicopter: Police

Anakapalle: In view of the visit of former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Makavarapalem in Anakapalle district on October 9, the district Superintendent of Police, Tuhin Sinha said that permission was given to travel from Visakhapatnam to Makavarapalem by helicopter.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said, “YCP leaders have applied for Jagan’s visit to travel by road from Visakhapatnam airport to Makavarapalem covering a distance of 63 km. There is information that they will organize a rally and protest at important intersections on the national highway. This will disrupt traffic and cause inconvenience to the people”.

Recently, a stampede occurred in Karur, Tamil Nadu, in which 41 people died. “As we are taking steps to prevent such incidents, we asked the YSRCP leaders to ensure that Jagan travels by helicopter from Visakhapatnam to Makavarapalem so that people do not face traffic problems,” he added.