Perantallamma Temple Works With Rs 1.15-cr Begins

Nellore: A ₹1.15-crore redevelopment project for the Venkataamma Perantallamma Temple in Ranganayakulapeta was launched on Monday. Municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana and endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy performed bhoomi puja, along with MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and local representatives.

The project includes construction of a three-storey rajagopuram, a maha mandapam, priest quarters and a temple office. The ministers and MP were received with temple honours and offered special prayers.

Minister Narayana thanked the Endowments Department for allocating funds and said temple development in Nellore was progressing with wide support. Minister Anam said the temple, believed to be nearly 300 years old, attracts large numbers of women devotees and that the works would be completed within nine months. He added that encroached satram land nearby would be reclaimed for public use.

Prabhakar Reddy appreciated the government’s focus on restoring old temples and noted the Chief Minister’s support for temple development and services across the state.