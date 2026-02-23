People’s Movement To Save 11-Month-Old Child With Rare Disorder

Vijayawada: In a remarkable outpouring of compassion, people across Andhra Pradesh have joined hands for the past two days to save 11-month-old Jampala Mangala Punarvika, who is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Type-1), a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder that weakens muscles and restricts movement.

Punarvika urgently needs the life-saving medicine Zolgensma, which costs Rs 16 crore.

Vijayawada YouTubers, Instagrammers and various local influencers have actively raised funds and awareness in various centers and colonies of Vijayawada city on Monday.

The first signs of distress appeared when Punarvika was just five months old. She was unable to hold her neck upright, struggled to move her legs and failed to gain weight like other children her age. After extensive medical tests, doctors diagnosed her with SMA Type-1 and advised immediate gene therapy.

The life-saving injection, however, costs a bomb — far beyond the modest means of her father, J Suresh Kumar. The family hails from Veldurthi mandal in Kurnool district.

Determined to save their child, the parents launched a fundraising campaign and appealed to the public for support. They also approached officials at the secretariat in Amaravati, seeking government assistance for the costly treatment.

A tearful video of Suresh Kumar’s appeal touched thousands online. “The love and support we are receiving gives us strength,” he said, expressing hope that the government and donors will help save his daughter.

The hashtag #SavePunarvika went viral, transforming a family’s plea into a statewide movement. Youth groups organised bicycle rallies in many districts.

Auto drivers in Vijayawada stepped forward with donations, declaring “We Too” in solidarity. Schoolchildren contributed their pocket money and spread awareness through videos.