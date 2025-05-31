People Urged To Take Proper Health Precautions In View Of Covid-19 Prevalence

NELLORE: AP Waqf Board chairman Shaik Abdul Aziz has appealed to the people of the state to be cautious, as Covid-19 cases have been reported in various areas over the past few days.

In a communication to the press on Saturday, he shared important suggestions and reminders in light of the rising cases. “Though the number of cases is currently low, there is a need for vigilance and timely precautions to protect our families and communities from the pandemic,” Aziz said.



He also urged high-risk groups such as pregnant women, young children and those with diabetes or respiratory or heart conditions to be extra careful.

People should wear masks in public places, wash their hands frequently with soap, always carry hand sanitisers, and get tested without delay if they experience symptoms like cough, cold, fever or breathing issues.

He stated that being cautious about Covid-19 is important to safeguard public health. There is no need to panic, but being alert is our strongest defence.

Aziz said the TD government was fully prepared to tackle the situation and has already made the necessary arrangements in all government hospitals across the state.

“The Telugu Desam government is always ready to face any such challenges. All government hospitals across the state have already been equipped with the necessary precautions and arrangements,” the TD leader said.