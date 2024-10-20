People urged to be alert on cyber crimes

Kakinada: Eluru Women Police Station Circle Inspector M. Subba Rao has urged the public and students to be vigilant about cyber crimes and to increase their awareness of how criminals exploit cyber technology to deceive individuals. He, along with Eluru Cyber Cell Sub-Inspector Madhu Venkata Raja, organised an awareness programme on cyber crimes at Women’s College on Saturday. Subba Rao advised mobile phone users and bank customers to use strong passwords that are difficult for others to guess.

He highlighted that many individuals use the same password for all transactions, making it easier for cyber criminals to access their money. Additionally, he warned users against clicking on every link and falling for fraudulent offers, such as high interest rates for deposits. Subba Rao suggested that passwords should not relate to personal dates or names, should be at least eight characters long, and should combine numbers, letters, and symbols. He also advised changing passwords every three months and not sharing them with others. In the event of cyber fraud, individuals should immediately contact the help number 1930 or visit http://cybercrime.gov.in to file a complaint.



