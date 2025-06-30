People See Pawan as Future CM: Appala Naidu

Kakinada: APSRTC (Vijayawada zone) chairman and Jana Sena Eluru in-charge Appala Naidu Reddy said the people of Andhra Pradesh want Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to be the Chief Minister. Appala Naidu said the alliance government was formed in the state because of the actor-turned-politician.

Addressing party workers in Eluru on Sunday, Appala Naidu said Jana Sena cadre should strengthen the party at all levels so that Pawan can become Chief Minister in the future.

He said the alliance government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan, is working efficiently.

He said the party cadre should work with an aim of winning alliance candidates in 50 divisions in Eluru in civic body elections even as the party organisation is strengthened. He also exhorted the cadres to coordinate with the alliance parties giving no scope for misunderstandings and misinformation.

He said the cadre should explain government welfare schemes, development activities and good governance to the people.

Former Eluru Mayor S. Prasad, Jana Sena leader Nara Seshu, the party's weavers wing secretary Donepudi Lova Raju, district legal cell president Nimmala Jyothi Kumar and others were present.