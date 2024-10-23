People of four villages stage rasta roko, opposing Assago Ethanol factory

Kakinada: Residents of four villages—Atchutapuram, Gummalladoddi, Bavojipeta, and Vedurupaka in Gokavaram mandal—staged a rasta roko on Tuesday on National Highway 516E near Gummalladoddi village, urging the state government to shut down the Assago Ethanol Factory. They alleged that air pollution, foul odors, noise pollution, and other environmental issues had become unbearable, making it difficult to breathe, especially for pregnant women and children who are developing skin infections. The protesters raised slogans against the factory and demanded its closure, requesting Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to intervene.

Traffic came to a standstill on the highway, which connects to Rajamahendravaram and the agency area. Police, led by Circle Inspector Y. Satya Kishore and Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar, attempted to clear the traffic but faced strong opposition from the protesters. Eventually, the police dispersed the crowd to restore traffic flow.





Meanwhile, villagers led by social worker M. Siva Ganesh began an indefinite relay fast at the Ramalayam center in Gummalladoddi village. Ganesh stated he had filed a petition against the factory's establishment with the National Green Tribunal, citing its carbon dioxide emissions and unbearable odors. He plans to file a revision petition with the NGT. Jana Sena Jaggampeta in-charge Tummalapalli Ramesh Babu visited the camp and expressed his support, promising to bring the issue to the attention of the Forest and Climate Change Minister and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. He vowed to lead the agitation until the factory is closed unless it takes measures to control pollution.

