People disenchanted with TD-led govt in just 3 months: Buggana

Vijayawada: Former YSRC minister Buggana Rajendranath on Monday said the Telugu Desam-led state government had faced severe criticism from the public in just three months of coming to power.

He said the people generally would be this discontent with the government, if it was in power for five years.







Speaking to media persons at the Press Club in Hyderabad, the YSR Congress leader took potshots at the state government for not presenting the Budget.

Referring to the promise of ‘Super Six’ made by the NDA government, he said the people were eagerly waiting for the financial assistance of `15,000 and `18,000 as was promised before the elections.





He said the current dispensation had taken huge amounts of loan already.





With regard to the Polavaram project, Buggana said the YSR Congress government had secured funds worth `12,911 crore and had moved the project forward but the Telugu Desam was desperate to take credit.





He slammed the TD government from 2014 to 2019 for only taking funds for the project's construction from the Centre, while costs for rehabilitation and resettlement were ignored.



