Pensions will be distributed to the beneficiaries' houses, not in office: Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that he had come into the public only to share their grievances. My only aim is to provide justice to everyone, he said.

The CM toured in Yallamanda in Palnadu district and distributed pensions to the beneficiaries.

Naidu went to the beneficiaries' houses and distributed the pension amount.

Addressing a gram sabha, he said: "Now, we are distributing pensions coming to your doorstep. If pensions are given in offices, the employees concerned will be issues memos. Through phone GPS, we will get information about the distribution of pensions. Drones will also be pressed into service for distribution of pension. The TD coalition government is working with the sole aim of improving the life of the poor."

Naidu said that people could consider him as their best friend and that he would come to their rescue, when in need. My only aim is social justice. There is no high command for me. All the 5 crore people are my high command, he said.

He said that he would never forget those who had worked for strengthening the party. Over 90 lakh people took party membership.

He urged the party members to make the people aware about the party's ideology and promised to be of