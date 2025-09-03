Pensioners Suffer As Village Official Uses Funds for Betting in AP

Tirupati: Distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions got disrupted at Bandlapalle village in Punganur mandal on Monday as the panchayat secretary had allegedly used the funds on placing bets.

According to officials, Srinivasulu, a native of Madamvaripalle in Chowdepalle mandal, has been working as a panchayat secretary at Bandlapalle. He had withdrawn Rs 6.34 lakh from the bank on Saturday to disburse pensions to 152 beneficiaries.

However, on Monday, Srinivasulu failed to turn up at the panchayat office, leaving pensioners waiting in vain. As no pension disbursement had been recorded online at Bandlapalle, Punganur MPDO Leela Madhavi initiated an inquiry.

Srinivasulu’s family admitted that he must have used the money for betting. Family members said he had indulged in similar practices earlier, but they had borne the burden and repaid the money in the past.

Following this, the MPDO alerted the Chittoor DRDA project director, who informed the district collector. Following this, authorities made alternative arrangements and distributed the pensions on Tuesday.

The collector has ordered the suspension of Srinivasulu.

Bandlapalle circle inspector Subba Rayudu said they have taken the panchayat secretary into custody. Inquiries revealed that Srinivasulu had diverted the pension funds on online betting to make quick money.