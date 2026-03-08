Penna As river Of Death Near Pushpagiri Shrine

KADAPA: The sacred shrine of Pushpagiri, revered as Dakshina Kashi, attracts thousands of pilgrims every year. Built during the Chola period, the temple complex stands majestically on the banks of River Penna, which flows gently beside the holy town.

For devotees, the river is sacred — a place where ashes are immersed and rituals performed. Yet, beneath its seemingly calm waters lurks danger.

Unlike the turbulent rivers that visibly warn of their force, this stretch of the Penna appears deceptively peaceful. There’s no roaring current or dramatic flow. However, a few steps into the waters can lead to sudden deep pits and powerful whirlpools.

Locals say that once caught in these invisible swirls, even strong swimmers stand little chance of survival. The latest tragedy unfolded days ago when two youngsters, who had entered the river for a casual swim, were dragged under and drowned. Such incidents have become alarmingly frequent.

For nearly a kilometre around the temple surroundings, residents grimly refer to the river as the “River of Death”.

Police officials and villagers attribute the repeated mishaps to lack of awareness about the riverbed’s uneven depth, hidden sinkholes, and absence of adequate warning signboards. Visitors from other districts, unaware of the undercurrents, often step in casually, mistaking the calm surface for safety.

Local fishermen and seasoned divers alone understand the river’s hidden contours and the narrow escape paths from whirlpools.

A haunting memory that lingers in the people’s mind dates back 25 years. A reputed Rayalaseema gynaecologist lost her husband and 17-year-old son within minutes after they entered the water to retrieve a volleyball. The double tragedy unfolded before her eyes, leaving an indelible scar on her mind.