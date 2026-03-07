Pemmasani Urges young Doctors to Prioritise Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister of state for rural development and communications Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, on Saturday, called upon young medical graduates to place compassion and service above financial gain while pursuing their profession.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Government Medical College convocation ceremony in Guntur, the minister congratulated the graduating students who had earned their medical degrees after years of dedication and sacrifice.

“After many sleepless nights and spending time away from your families and festivals, you are finally receiving your certification as doctors. I congratulate all of you on this proud achievement,” he said.

Dr. Chandrasekhar said while students begin their journey by studying biochemical algorithms, diagrams, and theoretical concepts, true recognition in society comes from sincere service to patients. Recalling his childhood in Tenali, he said he often heard people speak with great respect about Dr. Dakshina Murthy, a physician known for selfless service.

“I did not understand the reason for that admiration then. Only after becoming a doctor myself did I realise that such respect comes from pure and dedicated service,” he said, adding that the principle holds true not only in Guntur or Andhra Pradesh but across the world.

Chandrasekhar advised young doctors to spend more time with patients than with staff and emphasised the importance of communication, teamwork, and continuous learning. Doctors must stay up to date on new medicines, identify interesting case studies, and build their professional credibility through knowledge, he said.

While financial awareness is important, he cautioned against succumbing to loan and EMI pressures, which could affect professional focus.

College principal Dr. N.V. Sundarachari, GGH superintendent Dr. Yashaswi Ramana, heads of departments, and faculty members attended the programme.