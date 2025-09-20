Pemmasani Stresses Patient Safety In Healthcare Delivery

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister of state for rural development Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar laid stress on patient safety in healthcare delivery.

The department of hospital administration, AIIMS Mangalagiri, in collaboration with the National Patient Safety Secretariat of the Directorate General of Health Services under the Union ministry of health and family welfare, inaugurated the national conference on Prioritising Patient Safety in Healthcare Institutions on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Chandra Sekhar underscored the importance of strengthening systems to minimise medical errors and improve quality of care. He urged medical professionals to adopt innovative strategies and collaborate across institutions to ensure a safe healthcare environment for every patient.

The two-day conference witnessed participation from delegates, nodal officers, experts and resource persons from across India.