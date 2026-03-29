Pemmasani Stresses Journalism’s Role To Safeguard Democracy

Vijayawada: Union Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, has underscored the role of journalism in upholding democracy.

Addressing the 11th plenary session of the Indian Journalists Union here on Sunday, he said, ”Journalism is not merely a profession but a responsibility that stands as the fourth pillar of democracy.”

He recalled the significant role played by the press during India’s freedom struggle, noting that leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Subhas Chandra Bose had also functioned as journalists.

Pemmasani said journalists bravely resisted restrictions like the Vernacular Press Act during British rule and stood firm during the Emergency despite curbs on press freedom.

Observing that the digital age has amplified the flow of information, he said this has also increased the responsibility of journalists. There, he said, should be no compromise with truth for speed. The media should avoid spreading divisive narratives.

Modern journalists, he noted, multitask as reporters, editors, videographers and fact-checkers. But, trust remains as the cornerstone of journalism. The need is for data-driven reporting, a clear distinction between news and opinion, and responsible use of terms like “breaking news.”

The growing financial instability in the media sector, he said, is a cause for concern. There is a need for “better wages, security, healthcare and pension benefits for media professionals.”

“Without press freedom, democracy loses its essence,” he said, adding that journalists should represent the voice and conscience of society.

The event was attended by IJU leaders, including former president K Srinivas Reddy, president Balwinder Singh, APUWJ state president IV Subba Rao, AP Press Academy chairman Alapati Suresh and IJU leader Suresh Sinha, among others.

CPI state secretary G Eswaraiah, Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao and Krishna Milk Union chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu also addressed the gathering.