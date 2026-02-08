Pemmasani Says Union Budget Beneficial For AP

Visakhapatnam: Union minister of state for rural development and communication Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the Union Budget 2026 is highly beneficial for Andhra Pradesh, as priority has been given to many sectors, which will improve the economy.

Talking to media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the minister said the centre is creating opportunities for prosperity in sectors, such as fish farming, animal husbandry, coconut, and cashew, which will benefit Andhra Pradesh.

“Tax holidays are being provided for data centres, which will benefit AP significantly. Jobs will increase. Consequently, many data centres are likely to come to Andhra Pradesh,’’ Pemmasani stated.

He assured the central government’s cooperation in creating opportunities for AP in high-value agriculture. He revealed that the 16th finance commission will ensure that Andhra Pradesh receives a higher share of funds among states.

The minister asked people to understand the level of development in AP by realising why similar development is not happening in other states; why funds being allocated to AP are not being allocated to other states.

He said seven high-speed railway corridors are going to be established and AP will be part of these.

Criticising the YSRC government, Pemmasani said during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, more than 90 government schemes had been neglected. The coalition government has also revived many of the schemes that the former CM abandoned midway, he pointed out.

The minister said this budget will be useful for everyone in the country, from common people to businessmen, helping them in rapidly advancing their livelihoods.