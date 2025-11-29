Pemmasani Assures Vaastu-Compliant Plots In Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Union Communications and Rural Development minister of state Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister P. Narayana and senior officials, addressed the issues faced by farmers in the Amaravati Capital Region on Saturday with regard to their plots allotted by the state government.

Dr. Pemmasani maintained that out of 990 registered farmers, only 156 have raised Vaastu-related issues. He said the government will allot these farmers alternative plots in Amaravati through a lottery system in accordance with Vaastu principles. In addition, the state will bear the registration costs for re-allotment.

With regard to commercial plots, the union minister said authorities have been instructed to survey their road soola and Vaastu issues in commercial plots and submit a report in the next review meeting.

Regarding land pooling, he said 45 land-related cases with regard to 2,492 acres are pending. 17 of these cases have been withdrawn, while 28 will be heard on December 3. Once these cases are resolved favourably, land acquisition notifications will be issued by December 10. He explained that farmers with large extents of land, ranging between 10,000–15,000 square yards, will get allotments in their original areas once various cases are resolved.

Dr. Pemmasani said health cards have been distributed to 38,000 farmers, of which 10,000 have started using their benefits. He assured that CRDA will fully reactivate health cards and pensions within a month.

He underlined that high-tension power line projects of 400 KV and 220 KV are progressing, though some segments have come under the scrutiny of courts. The government will resolve them separately. To address past injustices involving Gramakantham and Jareebu lands, authorities will carry out detailed surveys and third-party verifications. “Any allocations found to be ineligible will be cancelled,” he stated.

The union minister said registration of Lanka (island) village lands have commenced as per Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directives. Registration of other unassigned lands will begin once the cabinet approves them.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Narayana asserted that both the state and central governments are committed to resolving the grievances of farmers. He said efforts are being made to rectify mistakes in Gramakantham lands within a month. A committee is being set up to survey legend lands state-wide, he stated.

Others who attended the review meeting included Tadikonda MLA T. Sravan Kumar, CRDA commissioner K. Kannababu and district collector A. Thameem Ansariya, apart from other key officials and farmers' representatives.