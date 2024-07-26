Peddapuram Murder Accused Sentenced to Life

Kakinada: Peddapuram 7th Additional Sessions Judge G. Chandra Mouliswari awarded a life sentence to an accused Vanasetti Simhachalam on Thursday for killing a woman. According to Jaggampeta police, Simhachalam suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. He believed that her friend Bathina Bhavani had encouraged his wife to have the affair. On the night of April 11, 2013, when Bhavani had been having dinner with her family members in her house, Simhachalam attacked her with a sharp knife, leading to her death. Police investigated and proved the charge against Simhachalam, following which the Additional Sessions Judge sentenced him to undergo life-term jail and pay a fine of ₹1,000. Jaggampeta circle inspector Bharat Mathaji investigated the case and present circle inspector S. Lakshmana Rao followed up the case against the accused.