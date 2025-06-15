Pedda Reddy Denied Permission to Visit Tadipatri

Anantapur: Tense situation prevailed at Thimmampalli of Yellanur mandal in the district when police resisted former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy of the YSRC when he tried to proceed towards Tadipatri town on Saturday.

The former MLA has been away from Tadipatri for the past one year from the day of counting of general elections following clashes at Tadipatri town.

Pedda Reddy was denied permission to visit Tadipatri by police who were expecting disturbance to law and order as municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy was protesting the former MLA’s entry into the town.

As Pedda Reddy announced his visit to Tadipatri on Saturday, hundreds of TD activists gathered at Prabhakar Reddy’s residence to convey their opposition and resistance to the entry of former MLA.

Additional forces were posted to avoid untoward incidents and police stopped Pedda Reddy at Thimmampalli when he started his convoy towards Tadipatri, on security reasons.

Speaking to the media, Pedda Reddy came down heavily on the police alleging that they were supporting Prabhakar Reddy and resisting him from going to his own house in Tadipatri. “Though I got permission from the High Court, the police were denying permission. I have my own house in Tadipatri and have not gone there for the past one year. How far it is correct,” he observed.

“Prabhakar Reddy is scared of me as all his illegal activities would come to light if I go to Tadipatri,” Pedda Reddy added.