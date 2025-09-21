‘Pedda Bala Siksha’ Wins Telugu Vikasa Film Contest

Vijayawada:Pedda Bala Siksha won the first prize at the Telugu Vikasa short film contest organised by Andhra Saraswatha Parishad in Guntur. Uniki and Telugu Vaibhavam bagged the second and third prizes, while Sumadhuram, Kasepu Telugu Lo Matladukundam, and Mahashayulu Malli Puttali received special commendations.

In individual awards, Abhijit Sai Reddy was named Best Director for Uniki. Best Writing and Dialogues went to Shwasa by Vajranabha Nataraj Maharshi. Best Actress was awarded for a role in Ma Telugu Talliki Mallepoo Danda, while Uday Bhagavatula won Best Actor for Pedda Bala Siksha. Abhi received Best Cinematography for Madhulika, and Surya Akondi bagged Best Editing.



Parishad president Dr Ghazal Srinivas and chief coordinator P. Ramachandra Rajulu said Telugu Vaibhavam also received special merit awards. The jury was chaired by Lohith Kumar, with Saketh Udaygiri and Liresha Kunapareddy as members.



Earlier, the Rotary Club of Guntur presented Vocational Excellence Awards to noted film personalities – scriptwriter Kona Venkat, directors Dasarath and B.V.S. Ravi, lyricist Sirasri, and producer Man Chowdary.



The prize distribution ceremony was attended by World Hindi Parishat chief Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, MLA Naseer Ahmed, Cultural Council chairperson Podapati Tejaswini, Brahmin Corporation chairman Buchchi Ramaprasad, and others.



The colourful event celebrated the role of short films in showcasing the richness of Telugu culture.