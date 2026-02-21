Peace Panel Formed To Resolve Student Union Dispute at Andhra University

Visakhapatnam: A Peace Committee has been constituted to resolve the ongoing standoff between rival student unions at Andhra University following a high-level meeting held on Saturday in the presence of university and district administration officials.

The two-hour meeting, chaired by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Acharya G.P. Rajasekhar and East Assistant Commissioner of Police Lakshmana Murthy, was attended by representatives of the SFI–AISF combine and the ABVP, who presented their respective arguments and objections.

Both groups were directed to submit all relevant video footage and documentary evidence related to the dispute to the university registrar by Monday afternoon. Officials said the Peace Committee would reconvene on March 2, when a final and binding decision would be announced. Both unions will be required to comply with the committee’s ruling.

Pending the decision, the university administration has imposed a complete ban on protests, sit-ins and agitation programmes on the campus. Officials warned that the directive must be strictly followed.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, vice-chancellor Rajasekhar appealed to students to maintain restraint and harmony. He cautioned against making public statements outside the campus that could escalate tensions, stressing that preserving a peaceful academic environment was a shared responsibility.

The vice-chancellor also addressed the issue of non-boarders occupying hostel rooms, stating that two notices had already been issued and eviction proceedings initiated. He warned that students found accommodating non-boarders would face disciplinary action.