PD acts to be enforced against sand smugglers

Kakinada: Housing minister K. Partha Saradhi announced that PD Acts will be enforced against sand smugglers transporting sand without official permission. He inaugurated the sand reaches at Valasapalli and Yallapuram in Musunuru Mandal on Thursday. The minister reiterated the state government's commitment to the free-sand policy, ensuring that people need only pay for transport and loading charges, not the sand itself.

Saradhi also noted that the government has sanctioned 108 new sand reaches to meet the demand for construction materials. Addressing complaints that lorry and tractor drivers have been overcharging for transport, he assured the public that such exploitation would not be tolerated. The government expects vehicle owners to comply with its policy and avoid inconveniencing consumers. Nuzvid RDO M. Vani, Tahsildar Purushottam Sarma, MPDO G. Rani, and others were in attendance.

RUDA Increases Application Fees to £1,000

The Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Board has approved a resolution to raise application fees for approvals from `500 to `1,000. The board meeting, held in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday, was chaired by District Collector P. Prashanthi. She explained that the regularisation of illegal layouts would help resolve numerous land disputes and urged RUDA to focus on park development.



Municipal Commissioner Kethan Garg emphasised the need for RUDA to undertake development works, including maintenance projects, to generate revenue. RUDA Secretary Sailaja, Tourism Department Regional Director V. Swamy Naidu, In-Charge District Village Panchayat Officer M. Nagalatha, and APEDPCL SE Tilak Kumar were also present.