PD Act Invoked Against Two Red Sanders Smugglers

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) has invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against two habitual offenders involved in red sanders smuggling, officials said on Friday. The action was taken against Narayana Swamy (48) of Karnataka and Syed Abdul Latheef (49) of Tamil Nadu, who were found to be involved in multiple cases related to illegal felling and transportation of red sanders. The Task Force said the two accused had been repeatedly violating forest and wildlife laws and were posing a threat to public order by continuing smuggling activities as an organised network. The decision to invoke the PD Act was taken as part of a special enforcement drive initiated by RSASTF head L. Subba Rayudu to curb red sanders smuggling. Acting on his recommendation, Tirupati District Collector and District Magistrate Dr S. Venkateswar issued detention orders against the two accused.

RSASTF SP P. Srinivas stated that despite being booked in several cases earlier, the accused continued to engage in red sanders smuggling as a profession. Considering the gravity of offences and their impact on forest wealth and public life, the Task Force decided to detain them under the PD Act to prevent further crimes. Following the orders, the two accused were shifted to Kadapa Central Jail. SP Srinivas said the department would not hesitate to invoke the PD Act against those repeatedly involved in red sanders smuggling. He said several offenders in similar cases had already been convicted and warned that smugglers would not only face imprisonment but also confiscation of their properties.