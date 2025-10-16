PD Act Invoked Against Repeat Offender in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam:Srikakulam district police have invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Mudalavalasa Chiranjeevi, a habitual offender with 14 criminal cases registered against him in the past two years. The accused has been arrested and shifted to Visakhapatnam Central Jail as part of preventive crime control measures.

Chiranjeevi, a resident of Faridipet in Etcherla mandal, allegedly became a criminal through repeated law violations, physical attacks on citizens and disturbing public peace.

According to district superintendent of police K.V. Maheshwara Reddy, the accused had developed bad habits, behaved arrogantly with residents and engaged in fights over trivial matters.

A rowdy sheet had already been opened against him at Etcherla police station. Acting on proposals from local police, collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar recommended invoking the PD Act, considering the threat posed by the accused to public safety.

SP Maheshwara Reddy emphasized that such offenders threatening public safety would face strict legal action, including preventive detention under the PD Act.