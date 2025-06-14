PCB Tells Industries To Conduct Safety Audits

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chairman P. Krishnaiah has urged all industrial units to conduct regular safety audits and mock drills to prevent loss of life and ensure workplace safety.

On Saturday, the chairman visited Sai Shreyas Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd in JN Pharma City, located in Parawada mandal of Anakapalli district, where two workers died in an industrial mishap on June 12. Later, in the presence of concerned officials, he interacted with representatives of various industrial units.

Krishnaiah advised the managements to provide continuous training to their workers on updated safety protocols, including behavioural and process safety measures. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that all employees and officials strictly adhere to the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while inside the premises.

He emphasised that industry managements must take complete responsibility for worker safety and operate with modern environmental and safety infrastructure. The chairman called for robust adoption of environmental and safety practices to ensure a pollution-free and accident-free working environment.

During his visit, the factory head briefed Krishnaiah that the safety in-charges on duty at the time of the incident had failed to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during the neutralisation process of effluents. Specifically, the workers did not wear masks or operate the scrubber, leading to exposure to high concentrations of toxic hydrogen sulphide (H₂S) gas, which resulted in their deaths.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the incident and evaluate compliance with safety protocols. The management assured that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings to prevent recurrence of such tragedies.