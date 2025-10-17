PCB Takes Up Monitoring of Ambient Air Quality, Noise for Diwali in AP

Vijayawada: The state pollution control board has taken up monitoring of ambient air quality and noise level for the Diwali festival, so as to ascertain the presence of pollutants in the air.

Based on Supreme Court orders, the central pollution control board has directed the APPCB along with PCBs from other states to take up special monitoring for a short period 15 days including seven days before the festival, on the day of festival and seven days after the festival.

The monitoring that began on Oct 13 would end on Oct 27.

As per CPCB guidelines, the PCB would monitor parameters like PM10, PM2.5,SO2, NO2 and metals like Pb (lead), Ni (nickel), As (arsenic) in PM10.

Pollution board says that at present, there exist 12 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations four in Vijayawada and one each in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Chittoor, Tirupati, Tirumala, Kadapa, Anantapur and Amravati. In addition to these, nine continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations are coming up at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Eluru, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Kurnool and Machilipatnam.

The state has, in all, 72 ambient air quality monitoring stations (manual) located at 20 places.

Moreover, the CPCB sanctioned 53 ambient air quality monitoring stations in 15 districts. Five of them would be set up in rural areas. These are likely to be operational by November.

The PCB says, “As per SC directions, a majority of fireworks manufacturers have started making only green crackers that are environment-friendly. A problem arises only with those who make firecrackers in a traditional manner in violation of norms, and monitoring air quality and noise levels at strategic locations.

Moreover, as the apex court has given permission for burning fireworks only for two hours on the day of Diwali festival from 8pm to 10pm, the authorities would be keeping a close tab on air quality and noise levels especially during that period.

Pollution board’s senior environmental scientist Sree Rajani said, “As per directions from Central PCB, we have made arrangements across AP to monitor ambient air quality and noise levels as per previous protocol, during and after Diwali festival. This would help us find out pollutants in the air and initiate action as per norms.”