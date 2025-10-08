Payyavula Asserts GST Reduced Prices for First Time in Country

Anantapur: Finance and commercial taxes minister Payyavula Keshav on Wednesday declared that for the first time in the country, prices of goods and essentials have been reduced under the “Super GST – Super Savings” initiative, benefitting the common man. As part of this initiative, the minister made a surprise inspection of the Sri Shirdi Sai Super Market on the Guntakal Road in Uravakonda of Anantapur district. He interacted with shoppers and enquired whether the reduction in GST has indeed led to the lowering of prices. Speaking on the occasion, Payyavula Keshav declared that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the NDA government has taken steps to reduce the financial burden on common households by slashing taxes on various goods and essentials, leading to significant price drops. This reduction in tax is expected to help each family save thousands of rupees annually. The minister underlined that the government is taking measures across the state to ensure that benefits of the reduced taxes are actually passed on to the public. “Prices have come down not only for daily-use items like toothpaste and soaps, but also for middle-class goods, such as air conditioners and refrigerators,” he pointed out. Payyavula Keshav maintained that the double engine government is working sincerely for the welfare of people at the grassroots levels. Those who accompanied the minister include Commercial Taxes joint commissioner Hema, deputy commissioner Bhaskar Valli and other officials.