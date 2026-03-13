Pay Trade License Fee At Old Rates, Says Kurnool Commissioner

KURNOOL: Kurnool Municipal Corporation commissioner P. Viswanath on Friday announced that traders can pay trade licence fees for the 2026–27 financial year at the existing rates.

In a statement, the commissioner urged business owners within the municipal corporation limits to utilise the facility and clear their trade licence dues within the stipulated deadline.

He said that last month T. G. Bharath had decided to reduce the licence fee and had written to the government seeking the necessary approval. Following administrative clearance and the resolution of technical issues, the civic body has now allowed traders to pay the licence fee at the earlier rates.

The commissioner added that traders must complete the payment before March 31, failing which the amount will have to be paid along with a penalty.





Strict action against objectionable social media posts: Kurnool SP

KURNOOL: Kurnool district superintendent of police Vikrant Patil on Friday warned that strict legal action would be taken against those posting objectionable remarks or spreading false propaganda on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X and Instagram.

In a statement, the SP said making defamatory comments, sharing false information or posting abusive content against individuals and public figures is a punishable offence.

He said those misusing social media in a manner that disturbs public order or harms the dignity of others would be identified and cases would be registered against them.

The SP advised the public to verify facts before sharing information online and to refrain from spreading rumours, hate messages or posts that could trigger social or communal tensions.